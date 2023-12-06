You have a place to call home in San Diego

Every day, East County Transitional Living Center’s programs house over 450 men, women, and children. Our loving, holistic process offers an end to homelessness and the promise of hope to future generations.
No one ever plans on becoming homeless, addicted, impoverished, or lost.
We understand. Not long ago, many of our ECTLC staff were broken too.
Today, our staff has the privilege to show others the same unconditional acceptance that they were once shown.
TRANSFORMING LIVES
For over a decade, our programs have helped thousands build a permanent approach to end poverty and homelessness.
transformed lives since our opening in 2009
meals served every day from our kitchen
new members thriving in our new dorms
WE Can’t do it without you
Thank you to our
support partners
Your generous donations of service, food, clothing, time, talents, supplies, and funds brings hope to the homeless.