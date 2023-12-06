ECTLC

You have a place to call home in San Diego

Every day, East County Transitional Living Center’s programs house over 450 men, women, and children. Our loving, holistic process offers an end to homelessness and the promise of hope to future generations.

No one ever plans on becoming homeless, addicted, impoverished, or lost.

We understand. Not long ago, many of our ECTLC staff were broken too.

Today, our staff has the privilege to show others the same unconditional acceptance that they were once shown.

Our wrap-around programs work

For over a decade, our programs have helped thousands build a permanent approach to end poverty and homelessness.

Emergency Housing

Provides a safe, stable shelter for qualified families as a first step towards independent living. Funding for this program may be available.
ECTLC program impact

transformed lives since our opening in 2009

meals served every day from our kitchen

new members thriving in our new dorms

"We are thankful for the time we spent at ECTLC. Our lives have changed thanks to faith, family, and friends.”

- JULIO AND FABIOLA

WE Can’t do it without you

Thank you to our
support partners

Your generous donations of service, food, clothing, time, talents, supplies, and funds brings hope to the homeless.

A caring community
of support waits for you

